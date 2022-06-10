NY Forecast: Butcher Shop Worker's Bias Suit At 2nd Circ.

Roundup
By Tim Ryan · June 10, 2022, 5:23 PM EDT
Morales et al v. Tremont Car Wash and Lube LLC et al
1:20-cv-01760
New York Southern
Labor: Fair Standards
February 27, 2020
Bodziony et al v. Wolfgang's Steakhouse Inc. et al
1:20-cv-08016
September 28, 2020
Cobos v. Aucapina Cabinets Inc. et. al.
2:20-cv-05989
New York Eastern
December 08, 2020
Black v. Buffalo Meat Service, Inc.
21-1468
Appellate - 2nd Circuit
3442 CIVIL RIGHTS-Jobs
June 10, 2021
Scott v. Ragnar & Rollo Industries, Inc.
5:21-cv-00956
New York Northern
August 24, 2021
