Roundup

NY Forecast: Butcher Shop Worker's Bias Suit At 2nd Circ.

By Tim Ryan · June 10, 2022, 5:23 PM EDT

In the coming week, the Second Circuit will consider a Buffalo butcher shop worker's lawsuit claiming she faced routine harassment on the job and was forced to resign after a co-worker...

Case Information

Case Title

Morales et al v. Tremont Car Wash and Lube LLC et al

Case Number

1:20-cv-01760

Court

New York Southern

Nature of Suit

Labor: Fair Standards

Date Filed

February 27, 2020

Case Title

Bodziony et al v. Wolfgang's Steakhouse Inc. et al

Case Number

1:20-cv-08016

Court

New York Southern

Nature of Suit

Labor: Fair Standards

Date Filed

September 28, 2020

Case Title

Cobos v. Aucapina Cabinets Inc. et. al.

Case Number

2:20-cv-05989

Court

New York Eastern

Nature of Suit

Labor: Fair Standards

Date Filed

December 08, 2020

Case Title

Black v. Buffalo Meat Service, Inc.

Case Number

21-1468

Court

Appellate - 2nd Circuit

Nature of Suit

3442 CIVIL RIGHTS-Jobs

Date Filed

June 10, 2021

Case Title

Scott v. Ragnar & Rollo Industries, Inc.

Case Number

5:21-cv-00956

Court

New York Northern

Nature of Suit

Labor: Fair Standards

Date Filed

August 24, 2021

