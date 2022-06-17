Roundup

Calif. Forecast: FedEx Wage Suit Could Be Paused

By Max Kutner · June 17, 2022, 4:59 PM EDT

In the coming week, attorneys should keep an eye out for a potential stay or partial dismissal in a proposed wage and hour class action against FedEx by delivery drivers. Here's...

To view the full article, register now.
Try a seven day FREE Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Lackman v. Blazin Wings, Inc. et al

Case Number

3:20-cv-01256

Court

California Southern

Nature of Suit

Civil Rights: Jobs

Date Filed

July 06, 2020

Case Title

Leong v. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Case Number

3:21-cv-01291

Court

California Northern

Nature of Suit

Labor: Other

Date Filed

February 23, 2021

Case Title

Gilmore v. Safe Box Logistics, Inc. et al

Case Number

4:21-cv-06917

Court

California Northern

Nature of Suit

Labor: Other

Date Filed

September 07, 2021

Case Title

Popov et al v. ABC Phones of North Carolina, Inc. et al

Case Number

3:22-cv-00327

Court

California Southern

Nature of Suit

Civil Rights: Jobs

Date Filed

March 10, 2022

Recent Articles By Max