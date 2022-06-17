Calif. Forecast: FedEx Wage Suit Could Be Paused

Roundup
By Max Kutner · June 17, 2022, 4:59 PM EDT
Lackman v. Blazin Wings, Inc. et al
3:20-cv-01256
California Southern
Civil Rights: Jobs
July 06, 2020
Leong v. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)
3:21-cv-01291
California Northern
Labor: Other
February 23, 2021
Gilmore v. Safe Box Logistics, Inc. et al
4:21-cv-06917
September 07, 2021
Popov et al v. ABC Phones of North Carolina, Inc. et al
3:22-cv-00327
March 10, 2022
