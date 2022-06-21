11th Circ. Arbitration Holding Reined In At 1st Anniversary

Analysis
By Jon Steingart · June 21, 2022, 3:19 PM EDT
Already a subscriber? Click here to login
Martins v. Flowers Foods, Inc. et al
8:16-cv-03145
Florida Middle
Labor: Fair Standards
November 08, 2016
Curtis Hamrick v. Partsfleet, LLC, et al
19-13339
Appellate - 11th Circuit
3710 Fair Labor Standards Act
August 27, 2019
Bissonnette v. LePage Bakeries Park St., LLC
20-1681
Appellate - 2nd Circuit
3710 LABOR LAWS-Fair Labor Standard
May 27, 2020
Southwest Airlines Co., Petitioner v. Latrice Saxon
21-309
Supreme Court
August 31, 2021
June 21, 2022
June 15, 2022
June 10, 2022
June 08, 2022
June 07, 2022
June 06, 2022
June 03, 2022
June 01, 2022
May 27, 2022
May 26, 2022
Enter your details below and select your area(s) of interest to receive Law360 Employment Authority daily newsletters
Email (NOTE: Free email domains not supported)
First Name
Last Name
Phone Number (###-###-####)
PLEASE NOTE: A verification email will be sent to your address before you can access your trial.
Password (at least 8 characters required)
Confirm Password
Law360 may contact you in your professional capacity with information about our other products, services and events that we believe may be of interest.You’ll be able to update your communication preferences via the unsubscribe link provided within our communications.We take your privacy seriously. Please see our Privacy Policy.
Law360 takes your privacy seriously. Please see our Privacy Policy.