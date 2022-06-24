NY Forecast: NYC Events Venue Tries To Toss Race Bias Suit

Roundup
By Tim Ryan · June 24, 2022, 4:44 PM EDT
Lee v. New Kang Suh Inc. et al
7:17-cv-09502
New York Southern
Labor: Fair Standards
December 04, 2017
Frederick v. Qualvoice LLC et al
1:21-cv-02689
New York Eastern
May 13, 2021
Williams v. The Russo's Payroll Group, Inc. et al
1:21-cv-02922
Civil Rights: Jobs
May 24, 2021
Degove et al v. Delta Air Lines, Inc.
1:21-cv-03600
June 25, 2021
