Roundup

Calif. Forecast: Airline Workers Get New Shot At Settlement

By Max Kutner · June 24, 2022, 4:31 PM EDT

In the coming week, attorneys should watch for preliminary settlement approval in a wage and hour class action by SkyWest Airlines workers. Here's a look at that case and other labor...

Case Information

Case Title

Meek v. Skywest, Inc. et al

Case Number

3:17-cv-01012

Court

California Northern

Nature of Suit

790 Labor: Other

Date Filed

February 27, 2017

Case Title

Garcia v. ISS Facility Services, Inc. et al

Case Number

3:19-cv-07807

Court

California Northern

Nature of Suit

Civil Rights: Jobs

Date Filed

November 27, 2019

Case Title

Hwang v. National Technology and Engineering Solutions of Sandia, LLC

Case Number

3:20-cv-08551

Court

California Northern

Nature of Suit

Civil Rights: Jobs

Date Filed

December 03, 2020

Case Title

Mayra Iniguez v. Wayfair, LLC et al

Case Number

5:21-cv-00880

Court

California Central

Nature of Suit

Labor: Other

Date Filed

May 20, 2021

Case Title

Franklin v. Beacon Hill Staffing Group, LLC et al

Case Number

3:22-cv-01749

Court

California Northern

Nature of Suit

Labor: Other

Date Filed

March 18, 2022

