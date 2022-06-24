Calif. Forecast: Airline Workers Get New Shot At Settlement

Roundup
By Max Kutner · June 24, 2022, 4:31 PM EDT
Meek v. Skywest, Inc. et al
3:17-cv-01012
California Northern
790 Labor: Other
February 27, 2017
Garcia v. ISS Facility Services, Inc. et al
3:19-cv-07807
Civil Rights: Jobs
November 27, 2019
Hwang v. National Technology and Engineering Solutions of Sandia, LLC
3:20-cv-08551
December 03, 2020
Mayra Iniguez v. Wayfair, LLC et al
5:21-cv-00880
California Central
Labor: Other
May 20, 2021
Franklin v. Beacon Hill Staffing Group, LLC et al
3:22-cv-01749
March 18, 2022
