Calif. Forecast: Lyft Drivers' Misclassification Suit Returns

Roundup
By Max Kutner · July 1, 2022, 4:50 PM EDT
Already a subscriber? Click here to login
Anderson v. Safe Streets USA LLC
2:18-cv-00323
California Eastern
Civil Rights: Jobs
February 12, 2018
John Rogers, et al v. Lyft, Inc.
20-15689
Appellate - 9th Circuit
3790 Other Labor Litigation
April 16, 2020
Schmidt v. Vision Service Plan et al
2:20-cv-02400
Labor: Fair Standards
December 02, 2020
Keene et al v. CITY AND COUNTY OF SAN FRANCISCO et al
4:22-cv-01587
California Northern
March 14, 2022
July 01, 2022
June 30, 2022
June 27, 2022
June 24, 2022
June 23, 2022
June 22, 2022
June 17, 2022
Enter your details below and select your area(s) of interest to receive Law360 Employment Authority daily newsletters
Email (NOTE: Free email domains not supported)
First Name
Last Name
Phone Number (###-###-####)
PLEASE NOTE: A verification email will be sent to your address before you can access your trial.
Password (at least 8 characters required)
Confirm Password
Law360 may contact you in your professional capacity with information about our other products, services and events that we believe may be of interest.You’ll be able to update your communication preferences via the unsubscribe link provided within our communications.We take your privacy seriously. Please see our Privacy Policy.
Law360 takes your privacy seriously. Please see our Privacy Policy.