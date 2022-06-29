Employment Attys Urge 6th Circ. To Back 2-Step FLSA Cert.

By Grace Elletson · June 29, 2022, 5:37 PM EDT

The National Employment Lawyers Association urged the Sixth Circuit on Wednesday to knock down an appeal to abandon the two-step test used to certify two collective actions of aides under the...

To view the full article, register now.
Try a seven day FREE Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login