4 Major Wage-Hour Rulings So Far In 2022

Analysis
By Jon Steingart · July 1, 2022, 12:06 PM EDT
Coalition for Workforce Innovation et al v. Walsh et al
1:21-cv-00130
Texas Eastern
Other Statutes: Administrative Procedures Act/Review or Appeal of Agency Decision
March 26, 2021
Viking River Cruises, Inc., Petitioner v. Angie Moriana
20-1573
Supreme Court
May 13, 2021
Southwest Airlines Co., Petitioner v. Latrice Saxon
21-309
3710 Fair Labor Standards Act
August 31, 2021
Bradford et al v. U.S. Department of Labor et al
1:21-cv-03283
Colorado
APA Review/Appeal
December 07, 2021
Bradford, et al v. U.S. Department of Labor, et al
22-1023
Appellate - 10th Circuit
2899 Other Statutes - APA Review/Appeal
January 28, 2022
Coalition v. Walsh
22-40316
Appellate - 5th Circuit
2899 Other Statutes
May 16, 2022
