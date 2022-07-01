Analysis

4 Major Wage-Hour Rulings So Far In 2022

By Jon Steingart · July 1, 2022, 12:06 PM EDT

After skipping wage and hour cases last year, the U.S. Supreme Court returned to the topic this term by keeping some workers out of arbitration and shutting the door, at least...

Case Information

Case Title

Coalition for Workforce Innovation et al v. Walsh et al

Case Number

1:21-cv-00130

Court

Texas Eastern

Nature of Suit

Other Statutes: Administrative Procedures Act/Review or Appeal of Agency Decision

Date Filed

March 26, 2021

Case Title

Viking River Cruises, Inc., Petitioner v. Angie Moriana

Case Number

20-1573

Court

Supreme Court

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

May 13, 2021

Case Title

Southwest Airlines Co., Petitioner v. Latrice Saxon

Case Number

21-309

Court

Supreme Court

Nature of Suit

3710 Fair Labor Standards Act

Date Filed

August 31, 2021

Case Title

Bradford et al v. U.S. Department of Labor et al

Case Number

1:21-cv-03283

Court

Colorado

Nature of Suit

APA Review/Appeal

Date Filed

December 07, 2021

Case Title

Bradford, et al v. U.S. Department of Labor, et al

Case Number

22-1023

Court

Appellate - 10th Circuit

Nature of Suit

2899 Other Statutes - APA Review/Appeal

Date Filed

January 28, 2022

Case Title

Coalition v. Walsh

Case Number

22-40316

Court

Appellate - 5th Circuit

Nature of Suit

2899 Other Statutes

Date Filed

May 16, 2022

