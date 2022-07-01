NY Forecast: NYC Seeks To Toss Ex-Officer's Age Bias Suit

Roundup
By Tim Ryan · July 1, 2022, 4:06 PM EDT
Rugg v. The City Of New York , et al
1:18-cv-09762
New York Southern
Civil Rights: Jobs
October 23, 2018
Sumba v. NKN Construction, Inc. et al
1:21-cv-04024
New York Eastern
Labor: Fair Standards
July 16, 2021
Joseph v. New Millenium NY, Inc.
1:22-cv-01029
February 25, 2022
