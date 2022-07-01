Roundup

NY Forecast: NYC Seeks To Toss Ex-Officer's Age Bias Suit

By Tim Ryan · July 1, 2022, 4:06 PM EDT

In the next week, a New York federal judge will consider age discrimination and retaliation claims brought by a former police officer against New York City after he was reassigned from...

To view the full article, register now.
Try a seven day FREE Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Rugg v. The City Of New York , et al

Case Number

1:18-cv-09762

Court

New York Southern

Nature of Suit

Civil Rights: Jobs

Date Filed

October 23, 2018

Case Title

Sumba v. NKN Construction, Inc. et al

Case Number

1:21-cv-04024

Court

New York Eastern

Nature of Suit

Labor: Fair Standards

Date Filed

July 16, 2021

Case Title

Joseph v. New Millenium NY, Inc.

Case Number

1:22-cv-01029

Court

New York Eastern

Nature of Suit

Labor: Fair Standards

Date Filed

February 25, 2022

Recent Articles By Tim