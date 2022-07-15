Transportation Cases To Watch In 2nd Half Of 2022

By Linda Chiem · July 15, 2022, 9:32 PM EDT

A high court fight that could reshape where companies can be sued, ride-hail drivers' efforts to gain employee status, and administrative challenges to ocean shipping industry practices are among the cases...

Case Information

Case Title

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA et al v. American Airlines Group Inc. et al

Case Number

1:21-cv-11558

Court

Massachusetts

Nature of Suit

Anti-Trust

Date Filed

September 21, 2021

Case Title

Jaswinder Singh v. Uber Technologies Inc

Case Number

21-3234

Court

Appellate - 3rd Circuit

Nature of Suit

4790 Other Labor Litigation

Date Filed

December 06, 2021

Case Title

James Calabrese, et al v. Uber Technologies Inc, et al

Case Number

21-3363

Court

Appellate - 3rd Circuit

Nature of Suit

3710 Fair Labor Standards Act

Date Filed

December 28, 2021

Case Title

Robert Mallory, Petitioner v. Norfolk Southern Railway Co.

Case Number

21-1168

Court

Supreme Court

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

February 23, 2022

