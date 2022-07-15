Roundup

Vaccines, Sick Leave At Heart Of New COVID Workplace Suits

By Vin Gurrieri · July 15, 2022, 9:01 PM EDT

Over the past week, multiple new lawsuits were filed by workers in both the private and public sectors over issues tied to the COVID-19 pandemic, putting on display how hot-button topics...

To view the full article, register now.
Try a seven day FREE Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Zarn v. Minnesota Department of Human Services

Case Number

0:22-cv-01756

Court

Minnesota

Nature of Suit

Civil Rights: Jobs

Date Filed

July 11, 2022

Case Title

Allen et al v. Ascension Michigan et al

Case Number

1:22-cv-00638

Court

Michigan Western

Nature of Suit

Civil Rights: Jobs

Date Filed

July 12, 2022

Case Title

Gavigan v. LightGrid, LLC

Case Number

8:22-cv-01588

Court

Florida Middle

Nature of Suit

Labor: Family and Medical Leave Act

Date Filed

July 13, 2022

Case Title

SMITH v. GEORGIA KIDNEY CONSULTANTS LLC

Case Number

3:22-cv-00075

Court

Georgia Middle

Nature of Suit

Civil Rights: Jobs

Date Filed

July 14, 2022

Recent Articles By Vin