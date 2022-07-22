Calif. Forecast: FedEx Up For Joint Employer Ruling

Roundup
By Max Kutner · July 22, 2022, 4:58 PM EDT
Herrera v. Zumiez, Inc.
2:16-cv-01802
California Eastern
Labor: Other
August 01, 2016
Sobaszkiewicz et al v. Fedex Corporation et al
4:18-cv-07553
California Northern
Civil Rights: Jobs
December 14, 2018
Salvador Canava v. Rail Delivery Service Inc et al
5:19-cv-00401
California Central
Labor: Fair Standards
March 04, 2019
Teresa Armstrong v. Michaels Stores, Inc., et al
21-15397
Appellate - 9th Circuit
3790 Other Labor Litigation
March 08, 2021
Stewart-Alexander v. Saks & Company LLC. et al
3:21-cv-02384
April 01, 2021
Tappin v. TForce Freight, Inc.
2:22-cv-00322
February 18, 2022
