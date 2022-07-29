Roundup

Calif. Forecast: United, Pilots Await Wage Statement Rulings

By Max Kutner · July 29, 2022, 4:04 PM EDT

In the coming week, attorneys should keep an eye out for potential summary judgment rulings in a class action by thousands of United Airlines pilots alleging wage statement violations. Here's a...

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Ward v. United Airlines, Inc.

Case Number

3:15-cv-02309

Court

California Northern

Nature of Suit

Labor: Other

Date Filed

May 22, 2015

Case Title

Goro et al v. Flowers Foods, Inc. et al

Case Number

3:17-cv-02580

Court

California Southern

Nature of Suit

Civil Rights: Jobs

Date Filed

December 28, 2017

Case Title

Patricia Samson v. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., et al

Case Number

21-55199

Court

Appellate - 9th Circuit

Nature of Suit

4442 Civil Rights Jobs

Date Filed

March 05, 2021

Case Title

Lisa Pittmon et al v. CACI International, Inc. et al

Case Number

2:21-cv-02044

Court

California Central

Nature of Suit

Labor: Fair Standards

Date Filed

March 05, 2021

Case Title

Patricia Samson v. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., et al

Case Number

21-55421

Court

Appellate - 9th Circuit

Nature of Suit

3442 Jobs

Date Filed

April 29, 2021

Case Title

Patricia Samson v. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., et al

Case Number

21-55436

Court

Appellate - 9th Circuit

Nature of Suit

3442 Jobs

Date Filed

April 30, 2021

Case Title

Johel Valiente, et al v. Swift Transp. Co. of Ariz.

Case Number

21-55456

Court

Appellate - 9th Circuit

Nature of Suit

3370 Other Fraud

Date Filed

May 05, 2021

