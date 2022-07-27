Trucking Co. Can't Beat Drivers' Unpaid Min. Wage Claims

By Irene Spezzamonte · July 27, 2022, 8:12 PM EDT
Abarca, et al v. Werner Enterprises, Inc.
8:14-cv-00319
Nebraska
Labor: Other
October 20, 2014
Smith v. Werner Enterprises, Inc.
8:15-cv-00287
August 03, 2015
Vester, et al v. Werner Enterprises, Inc., et al
8:17-cv-00145
April 26, 2017
Daniel Bryant v. Werner Enterprises, Inc. et al
8:20-cv-00227
June 15, 2020
July 27, 2022
July 26, 2022
July 22, 2022
July 21, 2022
