Suit Over $54M FCRA Settlement Could Go to State Court

By Alex Schuman · August 1, 2022, 9:05 PM EDT
Scottsdale Insurance Company v. American Detective Services, Inc. et al
5:22-cv-06049
Missouri Western
Insurance
May 04, 2022
