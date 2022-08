Be Ready For SEC Scrutiny Of Employee Confidentiality Pacts

By Steven Pearlman, Pinchos Goldberg and Alexandra Oxyer ·

In 2011, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission adopted Rule 21F-17 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. It prevents companies from, among other things, using confidentiality agreements to impede whistleblowing...

To view the full article, register now.