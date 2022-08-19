Calif. Forecast: Bank of Internet Whistleblower Trial To Begin

Roundup
By Max Kutner · August 19, 2022, 1:08 PM EDT
Already a subscriber? Click here to login
Erhart v. Bofi Holding Inc.
3:15-cv-02287
California Southern
Civil Rights: Jobs
October 13, 2015
Wood et al v. Marathon Refining Logistics Service LLC
4:19-cv-04287
California Northern
Labor: Labor/Mgt. Relations
July 25, 2019
Julie Brazelton v. CVS Pharmacy, Inc. et al
2:20-cv-10604
California Central
November 20, 2020
AAK USA Richmond Corporation v. Warehouse Union Local 6, ILWU
3:22-cv-01007
February 18, 2022
August 18, 2022
August 12, 2022
August 10, 2022
August 02, 2022
August 01, 2022
July 29, 2022
July 28, 2022
July 27, 2022
July 26, 2022
Enter your details below and select your area(s) of interest to receive Law360 Employment Authority daily newsletters
Email (NOTE: Free email domains not supported)
First Name
Last Name
Phone Number (###-###-####)
PLEASE NOTE: A verification email will be sent to your address before you can access your trial.
Password (at least 8 characters required)
Confirm Password
Law360 may contact you in your professional capacity with information about our other products, services and events that we believe may be of interest.You’ll be able to update your communication preferences via the unsubscribe link provided within our communications.We take your privacy seriously. Please see our Privacy Policy.
Law360 takes your privacy seriously. Please see our Privacy Policy.