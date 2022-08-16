9th Circ. Remands $10M Morgan Stanley Expenses Deal

By Irene Spezzamonte · August 16, 2022, 5:19 PM EDT

The $10 million deal between Morgan Stanley and thousands of employees claiming that the bank didn't reimburse business expenses might be too broad, the Ninth Circuit said, sending the deal back...

To view the full article, register now.
Try a seven day FREE Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Brandon Harvey v. Morgan Stanley LLC, et al

Case Number

19-16955

Court

Appellate - 9th Circuit

Nature of Suit

3790 Other Labor Litigation

Date Filed

October 03, 2019

Case Title

Brandon Harvey, et al v. Morgan Stanley Smith Barney

Case Number

20-15509

Court

Appellate - 9th Circuit

Nature of Suit

3790 Other Labor Litigation

Date Filed

March 24, 2020

Case Title

Brandon Harvey, et al v. Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LL

Case Number

20-15510

Court

Appellate - 9th Circuit

Nature of Suit

3790 Other Labor Litigation

Date Filed

March 24, 2020

Case Title

Brandon Harvey, et al v. Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LL

Case Number

20-15548

Court

Appellate - 9th Circuit

Nature of Suit

3790 Other Labor Litigation

Date Filed

March 30, 2020

Recent Articles By Irene