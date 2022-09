MVP: Paul Weiss' Liza Velazquez

Law360 (September 9, 2022, 2:02 PM EDT) -- Over the past year, Liza Velazquez of Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP successfully defended several big clients, including the New York State Unified Court System, from an onslaught of legal...

To view the full article, register now.