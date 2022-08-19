Roundup

NY Forecast: Trial In Transit Authority Religious Bias Case

By Tim Ryan · August 19, 2022, 12:25 PM EDT

In the next week, a trial is scheduled to begin in a Muslim worker's lawsuit claiming the New York City Transit Authority discriminated against him over his religion by removing him from...

To view the full article, register now.
Try a seven day FREE Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Wilkerson v. Metropolitan Transportation Authority et al

Case Number

1:19-cv-09340

Court

New York Southern

Nature of Suit

Civil Rights: Jobs

Date Filed

October 09, 2019

Case Title

Salinas v. Rise & Shine Concrete Corporation et al

Case Number

2:20-cv-04590

Court

New York Eastern

Nature of Suit

Labor: Fair Standards

Date Filed

September 27, 2020

Case Title

Hammami et al v. El Badia Live Poultry Inc. et al

Case Number

1:21-cv-03148

Court

New York Eastern

Nature of Suit

Labor: Fair Standards

Date Filed

June 03, 2021

Recent Articles By Tim