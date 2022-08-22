AFSCME President Dodges Project Veritas Subpoena

By Beverly Banks · August 22, 2022, 10:10 PM EDT
DEMOCRACY PARTNERS, LLC et al v. PROJECT VERITAS ACTION FUND et al
1:17-cv-01047
District Of Columbia
Other Statutory Actions
June 01, 2017
AMERICAN FEDERATION OF STATE, COUNTY & MUNICIPAL EMPLOYEES, AFL-CIO v. PROJECT VERITAS ACTION FUND et al
1:21-mc-00133
October 25, 2021
August 22, 2022
August 19, 2022
August 18, 2022
August 17, 2022
