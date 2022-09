Key Employer Takeaways From DOJ's Poultry Antitrust Case

By Gorav Jindal, Natasha Kohne and Brian Rafkin ·

As part of the antitrust agencies' public commitment to investigate and prosecute competitive harm in labor markets, the U.S. Department of Justice's Antitrust Division recently fined three major U.S. poultry processors...

To view the full article, register now.