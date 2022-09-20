Fox Dodges Defamation Suit From Ex-Host Accused Of Rape

By Gianna Ferrarin · September 20, 2022, 7:40 PM EDT
Already a subscriber? Click here to login
Edward Henry v. Fox News Network, L.L.C. et al
1:21-cv-07299
New York Southern
Assault Libel & Slander
August 31, 2021
Anne Cullen
Women in the workplace are picking up more than their fair share of unpaid tasks like cleaning, scheduling, and mentoring, experts say... (more story)
Kat Lucero
Large-scale clean energy construction projects that seek to claim the full value of the production or investment tax credit must now m... (more story)
Daniela Porat
The U.S. Supreme Court fall session will include a look at fundamental wage and hour issues — such as what constitutes a salary for a ... (more story)
Enter your details below and select your area(s) of interest to receive Law360 Employment Authority daily newsletters
Email (NOTE: Free email domains not supported)
First Name
Last Name
Phone Number (###-###-####)
PLEASE NOTE: A verification email will be sent to your address before you can access your trial.
Password (at least 8 characters required)
Confirm Password
Law360 may contact you in your professional capacity with information about our other products, services and events that we believe may be of interest.You’ll be able to update your communication preferences via the unsubscribe link provided within our communications.We take your privacy seriously. Please see our Privacy Policy.
Law360 takes your privacy seriously. Please see our Privacy Policy.