NH Legislators' Virtual Voting Suit Denied High Court Review

By Elliot Weld · October 11, 2022, 4:11 PM EDT
Cushing, et al v. Packard
21-1177
Appellate - 1st Circuit
3446 Amer. w/Disabilities - Other
March 04, 2021
Robert R. Cushing, individually and in his capacity as the Minority Leader of the N.H. House of Representatives, et al., Petitioners v. Sherman Packard, in his official capacity as Speaker of the House for the N.H. House of Representatives
22-178
Supreme Court
August 29, 2022
October 04, 2022
September 30, 2022
September 29, 2022
September 28, 2022
September 26, 2022
September 22, 2022
September 21, 2022
September 14, 2022
September 07, 2022
