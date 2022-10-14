Roundup

Calif. Forecast: 9th Circ. To Hear $10M CVS Deal Opposition

By Max Kutner · October 14, 2022, 4:34 PM EDT

In the coming week, a Ninth Circuit panel will hear oral arguments by CVS and opponents over a more than $10 million settlement in a wage and hour class action involving...

To view the full article, register now.
Try a seven day FREE Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Hinds et al v. FedEx Ground Package System, Inc. et al

Case Number

4:18-cv-01431

Court

California Northern

Nature of Suit

Labor: Other

Date Filed

March 05, 2018

Case Title

Cipolla et al v. Team Enterprises, LLC et al

Case Number

3:18-cv-06867

Court

California Northern

Nature of Suit

Labor: Fair Standards

Date Filed

November 13, 2018

Case Title

Martinez v. Costco Wholesale Corporation et al

Case Number

3:19-cv-01195

Court

California Southern

Nature of Suit

Civil Rights: Jobs

Date Filed

June 26, 2019

Case Title

Sevag Chalian, et al v. CVS Pharmacy, Inc, et al

Case Number

20-55916

Court

Appellate - 9th Circuit

Nature of Suit

3790 Other Labor Litigation

Date Filed

September 03, 2020

Case Title

Callahan et al v. Paychex North America Inc.

Case Number

3:21-cv-05670

Court

California Northern

Nature of Suit

Civil Rights: Jobs

Date Filed

July 23, 2021

Case Title

Sevag Chalian, et al v. CVS Pharmacy, Inc, et al

Case Number

21-55817

Court

Appellate - 9th Circuit

Nature of Suit

3790 Other Labor Litigation

Date Filed

August 02, 2021

Case Title

Sevag Chalian, et al v. CVS Pharmacy, Inc, et al

Case Number

21-55904

Court

Appellate - 9th Circuit

Nature of Suit

3790 Other Labor Litigation

Date Filed

August 24, 2021

Case Title

Adam Watson v. Old Dominion Freight Line Inc., et al

Case Number

21-56185

Court

Appellate - 9th Circuit

Nature of Suit

4442 Civil Rights Jobs

Date Filed

October 26, 2021

Recent Articles By Max