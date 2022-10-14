Roundup

NY Forecast: Judge To Hear Bid To Toss Niagara Falls Tip Suit

By Tim Ryan · October 14, 2022, 4:40 PM EDT

This week a New York federal judge will consider a hotel management company's attempt to toss a restaurant worker's lawsuit claiming she was entitled to a share of a fee that...

To view the full article, register now.
Try a seven day FREE Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Kraft v. Marriott International, Inc. et al

Case Number

1:20-cv-01302

Court

New York Western

Nature of Suit

Labor: Fair Standards

Date Filed

September 15, 2020

Case Title

Tangtiwatanapaibul v. Tom & Toon Inc

Case Number

20-3852

Court

Appellate - 2nd Circuit

Nature of Suit

3710 LABOR LAWS-Fair Labor Standard

Date Filed

November 13, 2020

Case Title

Aquino Flores et al v. CGI Inc. et al

Case Number

1:22-cv-00350

Court

New York Southern

Nature of Suit

Labor: Fair Standards

Date Filed

January 13, 2022

Recent Articles By Tim