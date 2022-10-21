Roundup

Calif. Forecast: FedEx Wage Case Trial To Begin

By Max Kutner · October 21, 2022, 1:48 PM EDT

In the coming week, attorneys should watch for a trial to start in a wage and hour case against FedEx by delivery drivers. Here's a look at that case and other...

Case Information

Case Title

Hinds et al v. FedEx Ground Package System, Inc. et al

Case Number

4:18-cv-01431

Court

California Northern

Nature of Suit

Labor: Other

Date Filed

March 05, 2018

Case Title

Gardner v. Braithwaite

Case Number

3:20-cv-02172

Court

California Southern

Nature of Suit

Civil Rights: Jobs

Date Filed

November 05, 2020

Case Title

Foreman v. Apple, Inc.

Case Number

3:22-cv-03902

Court

California Northern

Nature of Suit

Labor: Fair Standards

Date Filed

July 01, 2022

Case Title

Chatman v. WeDriveU, Inc

Case Number

3:22-cv-04850

Court

California Northern

Nature of Suit

Labor: Labor/Mgt. Relations

Date Filed

August 24, 2022

Case Title

Chatman v. WeDriveU, Inc

Case Number

3:22-cv-04849

Court

California Northern

Nature of Suit

Labor: Labor/Mgt. Relations

Date Filed

August 24, 2022

