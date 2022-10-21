Calif. Forecast: FedEx Wage Case Trial To Begin

Roundup
By Max Kutner · October 21, 2022, 1:48 PM EDT
Hinds et al v. FedEx Ground Package System, Inc. et al
4:18-cv-01431
California Northern
Labor: Other
March 05, 2018
Gardner v. Braithwaite
3:20-cv-02172
California Southern
Civil Rights: Jobs
November 05, 2020
Foreman v. Apple, Inc.
3:22-cv-03902
Labor: Fair Standards
July 01, 2022
Chatman v. WeDriveU, Inc
3:22-cv-04850
Labor: Labor/Mgt. Relations
August 24, 2022
3:22-cv-04849
October 20, 2022
October 18, 2022
October 14, 2022
October 13, 2022
October 11, 2022
October 07, 2022
October 06, 2022
September 30, 2022
September 29, 2022
