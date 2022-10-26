Dairy Co. Agrees To Stop Leasing Another Biz's H-2A Workers

By Micah Danney · October 26, 2022, 6:25 PM EDT

An Arizona dairy producer has agreed to stop leasing H-2A visa workers from another company, according to a settlement in a U.S. Department of Labor suit that accused the companies of...

To view the full article, register now.
Try a seven day FREE Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Walsh v. VH Harvesting LLC et al

Case Number

2:22-cv-01805

Court

Arizona

Nature of Suit

Labor: Other

Date Filed

October 20, 2022

Featured Stories

Midterm Elections Come With High Stakes For NLRB No Photo Available

Tim Ryan

The 2022 midterm elections could have major ramifications for the National Labor Relations Board, with scrutiny over its operations, f... (more story)

Offensive Music At Work Can Mean Headaches For Employers No Photo Available

Anne Cullen

Two ongoing employment discrimination battles that hinge on music with crude lyrics prove that allowing raucous tunes in the workplace... (more story)

Attorney In Viking Talks Future Of PAGA No Photo Available

Max Kutner

California employment attorneys currently find themselves in a waiting period between rulings in two wage and hour cases that could de... (more story)