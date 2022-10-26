Dairy Co. Agrees To Stop Leasing Another Biz's H-2A Workers

By Micah Danney · October 26, 2022, 6:25 PM EDT
Already a subscriber? Click here to login
Walsh v. VH Harvesting LLC et al
2:22-cv-01805
Arizona
Labor: Other
October 20, 2022
Tim Ryan
The 2022 midterm elections could have major ramifications for the National Labor Relations Board, with scrutiny over its operations, f... (more story)
Anne Cullen
Two ongoing employment discrimination battles that hinge on music with crude lyrics prove that allowing raucous tunes in the workplace... (more story)
Max Kutner
California employment attorneys currently find themselves in a waiting period between rulings in two wage and hour cases that could de... (more story)
Enter your details below and select your area(s) of interest to receive Law360 Employment Authority daily newsletters and section features.
Email (NOTE: Free email domains not supported)
First Name
Last Name
Phone Number (###-###-####)
PLEASE NOTE: A verification email will be sent to your address before you can access your trial.
Password (at least 8 characters required)
Confirm Password
Law360 may contact you in your professional capacity with information about our other products, services and events that we believe may be of interest.You’ll be able to update your communication preferences via the unsubscribe link provided within our communications.We take your privacy seriously. Please see our Privacy Policy.
Law360 takes your privacy seriously. Please see our Privacy Policy.