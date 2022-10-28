Analysis

November Arguments Discrimination Attorneys Should Watch

By Vin Gurrieri · October 28, 2022, 7:58 PM EDT

In November, the Fifth Circuit will weigh whether alcoholism is protected by the Americans with Disabilities Act, and the Tenth Circuit will mull the threshold for bringing a retaliation case....

To view the full article, register now.
Try a seven day FREE Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Brianna Bolden-Hardge v. California State Controller, et al

Case Number

21-15660

Court

Appellate - 9th Circuit

Nature of Suit

3442 Jobs

Date Filed

April 15, 2021

Case Title

Mueck v. La Grange Acquisitions

Case Number

22-50064

Court

Appellate - 5th Circuit

Nature of Suit

3445 Amer w/Disabilities Act-Employment

Date Filed

January 31, 2022

Case Title

Frank v. Heartland Rehabilitation Hospital

Case Number

22-3031

Court

Appellate - 10th Circuit

Nature of Suit

3442 Civil Rights Employment

Date Filed

February 18, 2022

Case Title

Hudson v. Lincare, Inc.

Case Number

22-50149

Court

Appellate - 5th Circuit

Nature of Suit

3442 Jobs (Civil Rights)

Date Filed

March 04, 2022

Recent Articles By Vin