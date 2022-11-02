Ex-Emory Exec Says CFO Discrimination Drove Retirement

By Peter McGuire · November 2, 2022, 1:53 PM EDT

A former Emory Healthcare executive alleges she endured years of harassment and retaliation from the hospital chain's top financial officer, behavior the company allowed to persist and eventually forced her into...

Case Information

Case Title

Moore v. Emory Healthcare, Inc.

Case Number

1:22-cv-04324

Court

Georgia Northern

Nature of Suit

Civil Rights: Jobs

Date Filed

October 31, 2022

