Ex-Apple Worker Admits He Ripped Tech Giant Off For $17M

By Dave Simpson · November 1, 2022, 10:57 PM EDT
Already a subscriber? Click here to login
United States of America v. The real property located at 577 S. Tradition Street, Mountain House, CA; APN 254-160-340 et al
5:21-cv-07461
California Northern
Forfeit/Penalty: Other
September 24, 2021
USA v. Prasad
5:22-cr-00123
March 17, 2022
October 28, 2022
October 27, 2022
October 25, 2022
October 24, 2022
October 07, 2022
October 05, 2022
October 04, 2022
October 03, 2022
September 22, 2022
Enter your details below and select your area(s) of interest to receive Law360 Employment Authority daily newsletters and section features.
Email (NOTE: Free email domains not supported)
First Name
Last Name
Phone Number (###-###-####)
PLEASE NOTE: A verification email will be sent to your address before you can access your trial.
Password (at least 8 characters required)
Confirm Password
Law360 may contact you in your professional capacity with information about our other products, services and events that we believe may be of interest.You’ll be able to update your communication preferences via the unsubscribe link provided within our communications.We take your privacy seriously. Please see our Privacy Policy.
Law360 takes your privacy seriously. Please see our Privacy Policy.