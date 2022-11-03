Ga. Deputy AG Mistreated Black Paralegal, Suit Says

By Emily Johnson · November 3, 2022, 4:50 PM EDT

A Black former paralegal in the Georgia Attorney General's Office has filed a federal suit alleging she was mistreated because of her race by a white agency lawyer and was unlawfully...

To view the full article, register now.
Try a seven day FREE Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login