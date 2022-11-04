Roundup

NY Forecast: 2nd Circ. Hears Spotify Medical Leave Suit

By Tim Ryan · November 4, 2022, 2:34 PM EDT

This week, the Second Circuit is to consider a former Spotify employee's bid to revive her lawsuit claiming the streaming company violated federal law when it fired her after she returned...

To view the full article, register now.
Try a seven day FREE Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login