Calif. Forecast: Seaman's Firing Suit Could Get Tossed

Roundup
By Max Kutner · November 18, 2022, 2:21 PM EST
Price et al v. Wells Fargo & Company et al
3:22-cv-03128
California Northern
Labor: Other
May 27, 2022
Taylor v. TA Operating, LLC
2:22-cv-00947
California Eastern
May 31, 2022
Kane v. Matson Navigation Company, Inc. et al
3:22-cv-04583
Labor: Labor/Mgt. Relations
August 08, 2022
Shachno et al v. Marriott International, INC., et al
3:22-cv-01215
California Southern
Civil Rights: Jobs
August 18, 2022
