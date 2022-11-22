Morgan Lewis Grabs Jackson Lewis Labor Atty In Dallas

By Chris Kudialis · November 22, 2022, 4:18 PM EST

Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP has added a seasoned labor relations and workplace attorney from Jackson Lewis PC to its team in Dallas....

To view the full article, register now.
Try a seven day FREE Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Featured Stories

Union's Bid To Spurn Nazi Shows Fair Representation Perils No Photo Available

Braden Campbell

A recent effort by a Machinists lodge to avoid arbitrating a worker's challenge to his firing for supporting the American Nazi Party h... (more story)

Voters' $18 Min Wage Snub Could Reveal Electoral Poison Pill No Photo Available

Jon Steingart

A surprise rejection of a minimum wage increase by voters in Portland, Maine, should be a lesson that including labor standards for gi... (more story)

Twitter Tumult Shows Risk Of Overlooking Pandemic's Impact No Photo Available

Anne Cullen

Elon Musk's Twitter leadership has already spawned three employment lawsuits, a labor law complaint and a slew of resignations, a reac... (more story)