Workers Ask 9th Circ. To Reverse SEIU Win In Dues Dispute

By Greg Lamm · November 23, 2022, 8:06 PM EST
Crouthamel et al v. Walla Walla Public Schools et al
4:20-cv-05076
Washington Eastern
Constitutional - State Statute
May 13, 2020
Carolyn Crouthamel, et al v. Walla Walla Public Schools, et al
21-35387
Appellate - 9th Circuit
3950 Constitutionality of State Statutes
May 20, 2021
November 18, 2022
October 31, 2022
October 28, 2022
October 27, 2022
October 25, 2022
October 20, 2022
October 13, 2022
October 06, 2022
September 22, 2022
