Roundup

Calif. Forecast: COVID Hazard Pay Arguments At 9th Circ.

By Max Kutner · December 2, 2022, 12:41 PM EST

Over the next week, California attorneys should watch for oral arguments before the Ninth Circuit in a hospital's challenge to a city's COVID-19 hazard pay ordinance. Here's a look at that...

To view the full article, register now.
Try a seven day FREE Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Mostajo et al v. Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company

Case Number

2:17-at-00157

Court

California Eastern

Nature of Suit

790(Labor: Other)

Date Filed

February 16, 2017

Case Title

Mostajo et al v. Nationwide Mutual Ins. Co.

Case Number

2:17-cv-00350

Court

California Eastern

Nature of Suit

Labor: Other

Date Filed

February 16, 2017

Case Title

Cleveland v. The Behemoth et al

Case Number

3:19-cv-00672

Court

California Southern

Nature of Suit

Civil Rights: Jobs

Date Filed

April 11, 2019

Case Title

Brandon Gay v. Pacific Steel Group

Case Number

4:20-cv-08442

Court

California Northern

Nature of Suit

Labor: Labor/Mgt. Relations

Date Filed

November 30, 2020

Case Title

Berber v. Pacific Steel Group

Case Number

4:21-cv-03446

Court

California Northern

Nature of Suit

Labor: Labor/Mgt. Relations

Date Filed

May 07, 2021

Case Title

Nima Vaezi, et al v. Warren Stanley, et al

Case Number

21-56273

Court

Appellate - 9th Circuit

Nature of Suit

3440 Other Civil Rights

Date Filed

November 23, 2021

Case Title

Southern California Healthcare v. City of Culver City, et al

Case Number

22-55166

Court

Appellate - 9th Circuit

Nature of Suit

3440 Other Civil Rights

Date Filed

February 11, 2022

Case Title

Ley v. Ace Hardware Corp.

Case Number

2:22-cv-00401

Court

California Eastern

Nature of Suit

Labor: Other

Date Filed

March 02, 2022

Case Title

Dhaliwal v. Ace Hardware Corporation et al

Case Number

2:22-cv-00446

Court

California Eastern

Nature of Suit

Civil Rights: Jobs

Date Filed

March 10, 2022

Case Title

NLRB v. Aakash, Inc.

Case Number

22-70002

Court

Appellate - 9th Circuit

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

January 07, 2022

Case Title

Aakash, Inc. v. NLRB

Case Number

22-70008

Court

Appellate - 9th Circuit

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

January 14, 2022

Case Title

Richter v. Oracle America, Inc. et al

Case Number

5:22-cv-04795

Court

California Northern

Nature of Suit

Civil Rights: Jobs

Date Filed

August 22, 2022

Recent Articles By Max