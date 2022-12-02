Calif. Forecast: COVID Hazard Pay Arguments At 9th Circ.

Roundup
By Max Kutner · December 2, 2022, 12:41 PM EST
Mostajo et al v. Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company
2:17-at-00157
California Eastern
790(Labor: Other)
February 16, 2017
Mostajo et al v. Nationwide Mutual Ins. Co.
2:17-cv-00350
Labor: Other
Cleveland v. The Behemoth et al
3:19-cv-00672
California Southern
Civil Rights: Jobs
April 11, 2019
Brandon Gay v. Pacific Steel Group
4:20-cv-08442
California Northern
Labor: Labor/Mgt. Relations
November 30, 2020
Berber v. Pacific Steel Group
4:21-cv-03446
May 07, 2021
Nima Vaezi, et al v. Warren Stanley, et al
21-56273
Appellate - 9th Circuit
3440 Other Civil Rights
November 23, 2021
Southern California Healthcare v. City of Culver City, et al
22-55166
February 11, 2022
Ley v. Ace Hardware Corp.
2:22-cv-00401
March 02, 2022
Dhaliwal v. Ace Hardware Corporation et al
2:22-cv-00446
March 10, 2022
NLRB v. Aakash, Inc.
22-70002
January 07, 2022
Aakash, Inc. v. NLRB
22-70008
January 14, 2022
Richter v. Oracle America, Inc. et al
5:22-cv-04795
August 22, 2022
