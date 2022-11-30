Riding Circuit: December's Notable Appellate Arguments

By Jess Krochtengel · November 30, 2022, 10:17 PM EST

As the year winds down, circuit courts will hear argument on the kinds of crimes Jan. 6 rioters can be charged with, whether federal law unconstitutionally delegates power to a private...

To view the full article, register now.
Try a seven day FREE Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

David Cassirer, et al v. Thyssen-Bornemisza Collection

Case Number

19-55616

Court

Appellate - 9th Circuit

Nature of Suit

4380 Other Personal Property Damage

Date Filed

May 29, 2019

Case Title

United States of America v. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co

Case Number

21-2117

Court

Appellate - 2nd Circuit

Nature of Suit

1375 False Claims Acts

Date Filed

September 02, 2021

Case Title

John Doe 1, et al v. Apple Inc., et al

Case Number

21-7135

Court

Appellate - DC Circuit

Nature of Suit

3890 Other Statutory Actions

Date Filed

December 02, 2021

Case Title

Katie Van v. LLR, Inc., et al

Case Number

21-36020

Court

Appellate - 9th Circuit

Nature of Suit

4370 Other Fraud

Date Filed

December 10, 2021

Case Title

Thomas White, Jr., et al v. Samsung Electronics America In, et al

Case Number

22-1162

Court

Appellate - 3rd Circuit

Nature of Suit

4490 Cable Satellite/TV

Date Filed

January 27, 2022

Case Title

International Construction Products, LLC v. Ring Power Corporation, et al

Case Number

22-10231

Court

Appellate - 11th Circuit

Nature of Suit

3410 Antitrust

Date Filed

January 19, 2022

Case Title

SEC v. Christopher Clark

Case Number

22-1157

Court

Appellate - 4th Circuit

Nature of Suit

1850 Securities, Commodities, Exchange

Date Filed

February 16, 2022

Case Title

Johnson v. Tyson Foods

Case Number

22-10171

Court

Appellate - 5th Circuit

Nature of Suit

4360 Other Personal Liability

Date Filed

February 21, 2022

Case Title

US, ex rel. Nargol & Langton, et al v. DePuy Orthopaedics, Inc., et al

Case Number

22-1182

Court

Appellate - 1st Circuit

Nature of Suit

3375 Other Statutes

Date Filed

March 15, 2022

Case Title

Astellas US LLC v. Hospira, Inc.

Case Number

22-1878

Court

Appellate - Federal Circuit

Nature of Suit

835 Patent - (ANDA) (Fed. Qst.)

Date Filed

June 07, 2022

Case Title

OK, et al v. USA, et al

Case Number

22-5487

Court

Appellate - 6th Circuit

Nature of Suit

2890 Other Statutory Actions

Date Filed

June 09, 2022

Case Title

United States of America v. Doe Corporation

Case Number

22-1845

Court

Appellate - 7th Circuit

Nature of Suit

2890 Other Statutory Actions

Date Filed

May 13, 2022

Case Title

USA v. Joseph Fischer

Case Number

22-3038

Court

Appellate - DC Circuit

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

June 27, 2022

Case Title

USA v. Edward Lang

Case Number

22-3039

Court

Appellate - DC Circuit

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

June 27, 2022

Case Title

USA v. Garret Miller

Case Number

22-3041

Court

Appellate - DC Circuit

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

June 28, 2022

Case Title

RRVSG Assoc., et al v. Michael Regan, et al

Case Number

22-1422

Court

Appellate - 8th Circuit

Nature of Suit

Agency 

Date Filed

February 28, 2022

Case Title

RRVSG Assoc., et al v. Michael Regan, et al

Case Number

22-1530

Court

Appellate - 8th Circuit

Nature of Suit

Agency 

Date Filed

March 14, 2022

Case Title

BNSF Railway v. FRA

Case Number

22-60217

Court

Appellate - 5th Circuit

Nature of Suit

Agency 

Date Filed

April 14, 2022

Recent Articles By Jess