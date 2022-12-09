Calif. Forecast: Game Developer Harassment Trial Resumes

Roundup
By Max Kutner · December 9, 2022, 2:23 PM EST
Awmagan, et al v. Bristol Bay Native Corporation, et al
3:18-cv-01700
California Southern
Civil Rights: Jobs
July 25, 2018
Cleveland v. The Behemoth et al
3:19-cv-00672
April 11, 2019
Zine v. Nespresso USA, Inc. et al
3:20-cv-05144
California Northern
Labor: Other
July 27, 2020
Sanchez et al v. Hearst Communications, Inc.
3:20-cv-05147
Walsh v. SL One Global, Inc. et al
2:22-cv-00583
California Eastern
Labor: Fair Standards
April 01, 2022
