Feature

2 Circuit Court Rulings May Shape Fate Of COVID Hazard Pay

By Max Kutner · December 8, 2022, 7:07 PM EST

Forthcoming rulings in two federal circuit courts are expected to set precedents for whether certain workers are entitled to COVID-19 hazard pay....

To view the full article, register now.
Try a seven day FREE Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Adams v. US

Case Number

21-1662

Court

Appellate - Federal Circuit

Nature of Suit

300 Civilian Pay - Back Pay

Date Filed

February 17, 2021

Case Title

Southern California Healthcare v. City of Culver City, et al

Case Number

22-55166

Court

Appellate - 9th Circuit

Nature of Suit

3440 Other Civil Rights

Date Filed

February 11, 2022

Recent Articles By Max