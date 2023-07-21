Biggest Washington Decisions: A 2023 Midyear Report

Some of the most noteworthy decisions for Washington state this year will lead to bigger tax bills for investors and more legal options for employers following destructive union strikes, while protecting voters' ability to challenge allegedly discriminatory election systems.
In what was perhaps the most anticipated ruling of the spring, the state's high court upheld Washington's capital gains tax, settling constitutional questions that have been hotly debated since the Legislature's passage of the tax in 2021.
Labor advocates were weary when the U.S. Supreme Court
overturned the Washington Supreme Court in June regarding employers' right to sue over strikes involving intentional property damage, distinguishing such cases from an exception that has constrained employers to arguing labor disputes through the National Labor Relations Board
.
And the Washington Voting Rights Act survived a legal challenge from a county precinct officer who claimed the law let local election systems favor racial minorities over others.
Here is a look at some of the biggest decisions in Washington state and federal courts in the first half of 2023.
Capital Gains Tax Gets the Nod
The Washington Supreme Court's March ruling rejecting a constitutional challenge
to the state's capital gains tax was a blow to some high-earning individuals — and a milestone in a state that has for decades relied heavily on excise and property taxes in place of an income tax.
The 7% tax, passed by the Legislature in 2021, applies to an individual's sale or exchange of long-term capital assets including stocks, bonds and other high-end assets, such as artwork and yachts. Because of annual standard deductions, the tax is only owed on capital gains of more than $250,000.
The taxpayers who brought the suit mainly argued it was unconstitutional as it was a property tax on income, in violation of the state constitution's uniformity requirements and levy limitations on property. But in a 7-2 ruling, the majority of the justices agreed that the legislation appropriately characterizes the tax as an excise tax "because it is levied on the sale or exchange of capital assets, not on capital assets or gains themselves."
Meghan A. Douris, a partner at Seyfarth Shaw LLP
, said she sees the ruling as a step toward reducing income disparity in Washington. Because the state has no income tax, Washington has historically relied on property taxes and sales taxes on personal goods, she said.
"The lower end of the income scale was bearing the brunt of the tax implications here in Washington, so this was an attempt to even that out," Douris said.
The tax applies to individuals and not businesses, noted Douris. The revenue generated supports public education and child care programs.
"It would have been very complicated to undo because the state had already been collecting the tax since January of 2022," Douris said. "So had the Supreme Court come down the opposite side of it, the state would've had to figure out a way to give back all of that money."
Robert Mahon, chair of Perkins Coie
's tax practice, said the ruling is certain to invite more legal challenges down the road.
The state's prohibition on taxing income dates back to 1933, when the Washington Supreme Court invalidated a graduated income tax, saying it violated the state's constitutional requirement that all taxes be uniform on the same class of property.
Though the state Supreme Court's recent decision didn't directly discuss the validity of the 1930s precedent, Mahon said the opinion suggests the court could be receptive to revisiting the issue.
"One takeaway is that the court has blessed excise taxes being stretched to the breaking point almost, while sidestepping the question that many people were interested in — including many of the proponents of the capital gains tax — and that's getting the green light to impose a more traditional tax on all forms of income," Mahon said.
Another potential legal challenge could come from investors in mutual funds, who may not have a say in a transaction but will have to pay the tax anyway just by virtue of ownership.
"That's really the next phase, I think, of dispute and controversy — whether the tax can really reach those transactions where there is no individual decision to sell or exchange a capital asset," Mahon said.
The tax community is also reeling from a Washington Court of Appeals ruling
invalidating a business and occupation tax deduction that was available to many mutual funds, private equity funds, family trusts and other investment funds, Mahon said. In April, the three-judge appellate panel agreed with the state Department of Revenue that investment income isn't incidental to the main business purpose of such funds, so the deduction doesn't apply.
"The implication of this is potentially that lots and lots and lots of taxpayers that are currently not reporting and paying any tax will find themselves being subjected to a gross receipts tax," Mahon said. "So this is sort of a double whammy, with the capital gains tax coming down from the Legislature and being affirmed."
The cases are Quinn et al. v. State of Washington et al., case number 100769-8, in the Washington Supreme Court, and Antio LLC et al. v. Washington State Department of Revenue
, case number 57312-1-II, in the Washington Court of Appeals, Division II.
Union Liability for Strike Damages
The Washington Supreme Court had one of its decisions overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court, which held in June
that employers can sue over union strikes meant to intentionally damage their property.
In the 8-1 decision, the federal justices decided the 1950s-era legal doctrine that prevents most labor disputes from being litigated outside the National Labor Relations Board doesn't apply when a union is accused of failing to take reasonable precautions to protect an employer's property during a strike.
The case was first filed in Washington state court in 2017 by concrete company Glacier Northwest, which alleged its drivers' union timed a strike so that the company would have to throw out spoiled mixed concrete.
Jim Shore, a labor and employment partner at Stoel Rives
, said the ruling "puts a limitation on unions' right to strike and gives employers a viable path for when they suffer damage caused by a union in strike."
"Things such as violence, deliberate efforts to damage property — the courts held that that is not protected activity," Shore said.
He added that it's one of the few traditional labor law cases the U.S. Supreme Court has taken up in the last few decades.
The case was reversed and remanded to the Washington State Supreme Court, which had agreed with the union's argument
that the National Labor Relations Act preempts the company's intentional tort claims and told the state trial court to dismiss the case.
Going forward, private employers in Washington with union workers are more likely to be successful if they go to court to recover losses from property damage arising from strikes, Shore said.
"It's something that will likely cause unions to take some steps to try to avoid that type of behavior — because there's now a potential financial disincentive for them to engage in that kind of conduct," Shore said.
The U.S. Supreme Court decision was seen as a loss to some labor advocates, concerned that the liability associated with strikes could discourage unions from calling for work stoppages.
But Darin Dalmat of Barnard Iglitzin & Lavitt LLP
, who represented the Teamsters Local 174 in the Glacier Northwest case, said the ruling's implications are limited because it was tailored to such a narrow set of circumstances. The company alleged the drivers started the workday, mixed the concrete and then walked off the job, costing the company not only the perishable product, but also damage to its trucks, Dalmat said.
"I don't think it's going to have any impact on when, where or how workers choose to strike in terms of better wages and working decisions," Dalmat said.
The case is Glacier Northwest Inc., d/b/a CalPortland v. International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local Union No
. 174, case number 99319-0, in the Supreme Court of the State of Washington.
Voting Rights Act Protects All
Civil rights advocates lauded the state high court's decision last month to uphold the Washington Voting Rights Act
, despite claims from a Franklin County precinct officer that the law amounted to unconstitutional discrimination by favoring some voters over others on the basis of race.
Yurij Rudensky, senior counsel for the Brennan Center for Justice
's Democracy Program, said the ruling confirms that the WVRA is "well-calibrated to identify real instances of discrimination" and provides a variety of appropriate remedies.
"The opinion very effectively places the WVRA as exactly the sort of remedial statute that is well within the Legislature's authority to enact to address very real and very significant issues that certain minority communities face around Washington — and to ensure that fundamental voting rights are protected and these communities can seek recourse under state law, in state courts," he said.
The legal dispute began when a group of Latino voters sued the eastern Washington county over at-large countywide elections, saying the system made it harder for them to elect candidates they favored. The county and the voters agreed on a settlement establishing county commission districts, but a county precinct committee officer intervened and appealed the settlement to the state's high court.
In a unanimous ruling, the state high court found the WVRA doesn't amount to racial favoritism, but instead protects all voters from discrimination based on race.
Rudensky, who previously worked for the Seattle-based civil rights advocacy nonprofit Columbia Legal Services
, said the ruling compels Washington county government to take complaints of voter discrimination seriously. It has implications for other states too, which have adopted their own voting rights legislation following Washington 2018 law.
"It's just a very well-reasoned opinion that helps establish this basic legality of these sorts of these statutory schemes," he said. "So it provides a lot of guidance for other state courts that may be hearing challenges to their respective state voting rights acts, and it gives guidance to advocates as well."
Paul Lawrence, an appellate attorney and partner at Pacifica Law Group
, said the ruling left open the possibility of an applied challenge to the Washington law based on a county's actual districting decisions — as opposed to the facial challenge in the Franklin County case.
"Franklin County is not the first county in Washington to be subject to a Washington Voting Rights Act challenge, and I doubt it will be the last," he said. "The demographics of the state are such that there's, particularly in eastern Washington, increasing diversity in the population base, but that diversity is not reflected generally in the county level of government."
The case is Gabriel Portugal et al. v. Franklin County et al., case number 100999-2, in the Washington State Supreme Court. The underlying case is Gabriel Portugal et al. v. Franklin County et al., case number 21-2-50210-11, in Franklin County Superior Court.
--Editing by Philip Shea.
