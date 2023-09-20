Microsoft Created Hostile Workplace, Trans Ex-Worker Says

A former Microsoft
software developer who is transgender is accusing the company of violating state anti-discrimination law by bullying her and creating a hostile work environment during her transition, according to a complaint filed Friday in Washington state court.
In her complaint, Cassandra Granade, who worked on Microsoft's Quantum Development Kit and Azure Quantum projects, alleges she faced gaslighting and retaliation and was ultimately illegally terminated when she complained about an anti-LGBTQ+ work environment.
"Although celebrated as a critical part of Microsoft's Quantum Development Kit and Azure Quantum efforts, Ms. Granade was subject to unlawful bullying and harassment because of her gender transition," said the complaint, filed in Seattle's King County Superior Court.
Granade joined Microsoft in 2017 and worked successfully under several supervisors until mid-2019, when the Quantum Architectures and Computation group was reorganized into the Quantum Systems Group, according to the complaint.
Granade said her new group manager treated her "poorly, including making unfair and offensive assumptions about [her] qualifications and experience."
According to the complaint, Granade had participated in the group manager's interview loop, initially voting "no hire" on diversity and inclusion grounds and recommending another person for the role.
Granade said the group manager had a "discriminatory animus towards the LGBTQ+ community" and targeted her because she made complaints about unlawful discrimination. Her superiors allegedly discounted her experience and ignored her complaints. She alleges she was harassed and criticized, and suffered panic attacks.
The complaint said she sought to switch teams to avoid those who were harassing her and discriminating and retaliating against her, but the request was denied, even though cisgender colleagues had been allowed to change teams to reduce their anxiety.
When Granade began to publicly transition, openly identifying as nonbinary instead of cisgender and male, it allegedly sparked animosity from a co-worker.
On Jan. 1, 2022, Ms. Granade changed the display name on her Teams page to "Cassandra" and her pronouns to she/they, according to the complaint. Around the same time, Granade wrote an editorial for HuffPost about her transition.
"Ms. Granade's experiences with her team were deteriorating, however, and [the] defendant began further retaliating against her, including unfair criticisms of Ms. Granade's performance and communication style as 'combative and antagonistic' due to her complaints about discriminatory treatment and experiences in the workplace," the complaint said.
On Oct. 17, 2022, while Ms. Granade was on vacation, Microsoft fired her, according to her complaint.
Granade claims she was discriminated against on the basis of sex in violation of the Washington Law Against Discrimination. Granade also accuses Microsoft of discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and/or gender identity, as well as unlawful retaliation. The complaint blames her former employer for actions that allegedly led to an unlawful hostile work environment.
She seeks actual damages as compensation for alleged emotional injuries and for past and future wage losses, as well as legal fees.
Representatives for Granade and Microsoft did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday.
Granade is represented by Jordan A. Taren and Robin J. Shishido of Shishido Taren Goldsworthy PLLC
Counsel information for Microsoft was not immediately available Wednesday.
The case is Cassandra Granade v. Microsoft Corp., case number 23-2-17623-5, in King County Superior Court.
