Wheeling & Appealing: Midyear Highlights For Every Circuit

By Jeff Overley · August 1, 2025, 10:58 PM EDT

In this special edition of Wheeling & Appealing, we're spotlighting key decisions and developments in every circuit court during the first half of 2025, while also previewing August's most intriguing oral...

Case Information

Case Title

EcoFactor, Inc. v. Google LLC

Case Number

23-1101

Court

Appellate - Federal Circuit

Nature of Suit

830 Patent Infringement (Fed. Qst.)

Date Filed

November 02, 2022

Case Title

In re: Boy Scouts of America and Delaware BSA LLC

Case Number

23-1664

Court

Appellate - 3rd Circuit

Nature of Suit

3422 Bankruptcy Appeals Rule 28 USC 158

Date Filed

April 10, 2023

Case Title

In Re: Banco Mercantil De Norte, S.A.

Case Number

4:23-mc-01188

Court

Texas Southern

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

July 18, 2023

Case Title

CoreCivic Inc v. Governor of New Jersey, et al

Case Number

23-2598

Court

Appellate - 3rd Circuit

Nature of Suit

4950 Constitutionality of State Statutes

Date Filed

September 07, 2023

Case Title

Dennis Speerly, et al v. General Motors, LLC

Case Number

23-1940

Court

Appellate - 6th Circuit

Nature of Suit

3385 Property Damage Product Liability

Date Filed

October 24, 2023

Case Title

Patrick Reed v. Brandel Chamblee, et al

Case Number

24-10058

Court

Appellate - 11th Circuit

Nature of Suit

4320 Assault, Libel, and Slander

Date Filed

January 08, 2024

Case Title

Patrick Reed v. Shane Ryan, et al

Case Number

24-10070

Court

Appellate - 11th Circuit

Nature of Suit

4320 Assault, Libel, and Slander

Date Filed

January 09, 2024

Case Title

American Securities Association, et al v. U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

Case Number

23-13396

Court

Appellate - 11th Circuit

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

October 17, 2023

Case Title

Edible IP, LLC, et al v. 1-800-Flowers.com, Inc., et al

Case Number

24-11347

Court

Appellate - 11th Circuit

Nature of Suit

3840 Trademark

Date Filed

April 19, 2024

Case Title

Teva Branded Pharmaceutical Products R&D, Inc. v. Amneal Pharmaceuticals of New York, LLC

Case Number

24-1936

Court

Appellate - Federal Circuit

Nature of Suit

835 Patent - (ANDA) (Fed. Qst.)

Date Filed

June 12, 2024

Case Title

In Re: Two Grand Jury Subpoenas Dated September 13, 2023

Case Number

24-1588

Court

Appellate - 2nd Circuit

Nature of Suit

 

Date Filed

June 13, 2024

Case Title

Pauline Newman v. Kimberly Moore, et al

Case Number

24-5173

Court

Appellate - DC Circuit

Nature of Suit

2440 Other Civil Rights

Date Filed

July 18, 2024

Case Title

Canna Provisions, Inc., et al v. Bondi

Case Number

24-1628

Court

Appellate - 1st Circuit

Nature of Suit

2440 Other Civil Rights

Date Filed

July 25, 2024

Case Title

Banco Mercantil v. Paramo

Case Number

24-20542

Court

Appellate - 5th Circuit

Nature of Suit

3890 Other Statutory Actions

Date Filed

December 09, 2024

Case Title

Amazon.com Services, LLC, et al. v. National Labor Relations Board, et al.

Case Number

25-886

Court

Appellate - 9th Circuit

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

February 11, 2025

Case Title

Cathy Harris v. Scott Bessent, et al

Case Number

25-5037

Court

Appellate - DC Circuit

Nature of Suit

2890 Other Statutory Actions

Date Filed

February 20, 2025

Case Title

Gwynne Wilcox v. Donald Trump, et al

Case Number

25-5057

Court

Appellate - DC Circuit

Nature of Suit

2890 Other Statutory Actions

Date Filed

March 07, 2025

Case Title

In re: U.S. DOGE Service, et al

Case Number

25-5130

Court

Appellate - DC Circuit

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

April 18, 2025

Case Title

Ozturk v. Hyde

Case Number

25-1019

Court

Appellate - 2nd Circuit

Nature of Suit

 

Date Filed

April 24, 2025

Case Title

Mahdawi v. Trump

Case Number

25-1113

Court

Appellate - 2nd Circuit

Nature of Suit

 

Date Filed

May 01, 2025

Case Title

Mary Boyle v. Donald Trump

Case Number

25-1687

Court

Appellate - 4th Circuit

Nature of Suit

2890 Other Statutory Actions

Date Filed

June 17, 2025

