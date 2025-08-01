Wheeling & Appealing: Midyear Highlights For Every Circuit

Case Information
Case Title
EcoFactor, Inc. v. Google LLC
Case Number
23-1101
Court
Appellate - Federal Circuit
Nature of Suit
830 Patent Infringement (Fed. Qst.)
Date Filed
November 02, 2022
Case Title
In re: Boy Scouts of America and Delaware BSA LLC
Case Number
23-1664
Court
Appellate - 3rd Circuit
Nature of Suit
3422 Bankruptcy Appeals Rule 28 USC 158
Date Filed
April 10, 2023
Case Title
In Re: Banco Mercantil De Norte, S.A.
Case Number
4:23-mc-01188
Court
Texas Southern
Nature of Suit
Date Filed
July 18, 2023
Case Title
CoreCivic Inc v. Governor of New Jersey, et al
Case Number
23-2598
Court
Appellate - 3rd Circuit
Nature of Suit
4950 Constitutionality of State Statutes
Date Filed
September 07, 2023
Case Title
Dennis Speerly, et al v. General Motors, LLC
Case Number
23-1940
Court
Appellate - 6th Circuit
Nature of Suit
3385 Property Damage Product Liability
Date Filed
October 24, 2023
Case Title
Patrick Reed v. Brandel Chamblee, et al
Case Number
24-10058
Court
Appellate - 11th Circuit
Nature of Suit
4320 Assault, Libel, and Slander
Date Filed
January 08, 2024
Case Title
Patrick Reed v. Shane Ryan, et al
Case Number
24-10070
Court
Appellate - 11th Circuit
Nature of Suit
4320 Assault, Libel, and Slander
Date Filed
January 09, 2024
Case Title
American Securities Association, et al v. U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
Case Number
23-13396
Court
Appellate - 11th Circuit
Nature of Suit
Date Filed
October 17, 2023
Case Title
Edible IP, LLC, et al v. 1-800-Flowers.com, Inc., et al
Case Number
24-11347
Court
Appellate - 11th Circuit
Nature of Suit
3840 Trademark
Date Filed
April 19, 2024
Case Title
Teva Branded Pharmaceutical Products R&D, Inc. v. Amneal Pharmaceuticals of New York, LLC
Case Number
24-1936
Court
Appellate - Federal Circuit
Nature of Suit
835 Patent - (ANDA) (Fed. Qst.)
Date Filed
June 12, 2024
Case Title
In Re: Two Grand Jury Subpoenas Dated September 13, 2023
Case Number
24-1588
Court
Appellate - 2nd Circuit
Nature of Suit
Date Filed
June 13, 2024
Case Title
Pauline Newman v. Kimberly Moore, et al
Case Number
24-5173
Court
Appellate - DC Circuit
Nature of Suit
2440 Other Civil Rights
Date Filed
July 18, 2024
Case Title
Canna Provisions, Inc., et al v. Bondi
Case Number
24-1628
Court
Appellate - 1st Circuit
Nature of Suit
2440 Other Civil Rights
Date Filed
July 25, 2024
Case Title
Banco Mercantil v. Paramo
Case Number
24-20542
Court
Appellate - 5th Circuit
Nature of Suit
3890 Other Statutory Actions
Date Filed
December 09, 2024
Case Title
Amazon.com Services, LLC, et al. v. National Labor Relations Board, et al.
Case Number
25-886
Court
Appellate - 9th Circuit
Nature of Suit
Date Filed
February 11, 2025
Case Title
Cathy Harris v. Scott Bessent, et al
Case Number
25-5037
Court
Appellate - DC Circuit
Nature of Suit
2890 Other Statutory Actions
Date Filed
February 20, 2025
Case Title
Gwynne Wilcox v. Donald Trump, et al
Case Number
25-5057
Court
Appellate - DC Circuit
Nature of Suit
2890 Other Statutory Actions
Date Filed
March 07, 2025
Case Title
In re: U.S. DOGE Service, et al
Case Number
25-5130
Court
Appellate - DC Circuit
Nature of Suit
-
Date Filed
April 18, 2025
Case Title
Ozturk v. Hyde
Case Number
25-1019
Court
Appellate - 2nd Circuit
Nature of Suit
Date Filed
April 24, 2025
Case Title
Mahdawi v. Trump
Case Number
25-1113
Court
Appellate - 2nd Circuit
Nature of Suit
Date Filed
May 01, 2025
Case Title
Mary Boyle v. Donald Trump
Case Number
25-1687
Court
Appellate - 4th Circuit
Nature of Suit
2890 Other Statutory Actions
Date Filed
June 17, 2025