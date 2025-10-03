The Roberts Court At 20: How The Chief Is Reshaping America
By Katie Buehler and Jeff Overley | October 3, 2025, 3:43 PM EDT
Twenty years after John Roberts became the 17th chief justice of the United States, he faces a U.S. Supreme Court term that's looking transformative for the country and its institutions. How Justice Roberts and his colleagues navigate mounting distrust in the judiciary and set the boundaries of presidential authority appear increasingly likely to define his time leading the court.
Want to read this article? Try Law360 FREE for seven days