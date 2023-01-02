Analysis

General Liability Insurance Cases To Watch In 2023

By Shane Dilworth · January 2, 2023, 12:02 PM EST

The first half of this year is poised to produce general liability coverage rulings that are sure to raise eyebrows on both sides of the insurance bar....

Case Title

Liberty Mutual Fire Ins v. Copart of CT

Case Number

21-10938

Court

Appellate - 5th Circuit

Nature of Suit

4110 Insurance

Date Filed

September 20, 2021

Case Title

Westfield Nat'l Insurance Co. v. Quest Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Case Number

21-6026

Court

Appellate - 6th Circuit

Nature of Suit

4110 Contract: Insurance

Date Filed

November 01, 2021

Case Title

Motorists Mutual Insurance Co. v. Quest Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Case Number

21-6043

Court

Appellate - 6th Circuit

Nature of Suit

4110 Contract: Insurance

Date Filed

November 04, 2021

Case Title

Aspen Specialty Insurance Co v. Miller Barondess, LLP, et al

Case Number

22-55032

Court

Appellate - 9th Circuit

Nature of Suit

4110 Insurance

Date Filed

January 05, 2022

Case Title

County of Sacramento v. Everest National Insurance Co.

Case Number

22-15250

Court

Appellate - 9th Circuit

Nature of Suit

4110 Insurance

Date Filed

February 22, 2022

