3rd Circ. Denies Coverage For Businesses' Pandemic Losses

By Matthew Santoni · January 6, 2023, 2:25 PM EST

The Third Circuit said a group of New Jersey and Pennsylvania businesses aren't entitled to insurance coverage for their lost income during pandemic-related closures, ruling Friday that the COVID-19 virus and...

To view the full article, register now.
Try a seven day FREE Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Rhonda Wilson, et al v. USI Insurance Services LLC, et al

Case Number

20-3124

Court

Appellate - 3rd Circuit

Nature of Suit

4110 Insurance

Date Filed

October 20, 2020

Case Title

Toppers Salon & Health Spa Inc v. Travelers Property Casualty Co

Case Number

20-3501

Court

Appellate - 3rd Circuit

Nature of Suit

4110 Insurance

Date Filed

December 15, 2020

Case Title

4431 Inc, et al v. Cincinnati Insurance Companies, et al

Case Number

20-3594

Court

Appellate - 3rd Circuit

Nature of Suit

4110 Insurance

Date Filed

December 23, 2020

Case Title

LH Dining LLC v. Admiral Indemnity Company

Case Number

21-1038

Court

Appellate - 3rd Circuit

Nature of Suit

4110 Insurance

Date Filed

January 08, 2021

Case Title

Newchops Restaurant Comcast v. Admiral Indemnity Company

Case Number

21-1039

Court

Appellate - 3rd Circuit

Nature of Suit

4110 Insurance

Date Filed

January 08, 2021

Case Title

Boulevard Carroll Entertain v. Firemans Fund Insurance Co

Case Number

21-1061

Court

Appellate - 3rd Circuit

Nature of Suit

4110 Insurance

Date Filed

January 12, 2021

Case Title

Adrian Moody, et al v. Twin City Fire Insurance Co

Case Number

21-1106

Court

Appellate - 3rd Circuit

Nature of Suit

4110 Insurance

Date Filed

January 21, 2021

Case Title

ATCM Optical Inc, et al v. Twin City Fire Insurance Co

Case Number

21-1107

Court

Appellate - 3rd Circuit

Nature of Suit

4110 Insurance

Date Filed

January 21, 2021

Case Title

1 S.A.N.T. Inc v. National Fire & Marine Ins Co

Case Number

21-1109

Court

Appellate - 3rd Circuit

Nature of Suit

4110 Insurance

Date Filed

January 21, 2021

Case Title

Independence Restaurant Group v. Certain Underwriters at Lloyds

Case Number

21-1175

Court

Appellate - 3rd Circuit

Nature of Suit

3110 Insurance

Date Filed

January 29, 2021

Case Title

Ultimate Hearing Solutions ll, et al v. Twin City Fire Insurance Co

Case Number

21-1240

Court

Appellate - 3rd Circuit

Nature of Suit

4110 Insurance

Date Filed

February 09, 2021

Case Title

Whiskey Flats Inc v. Axis Insurance Co

Case Number

21-1294

Court

Appellate - 3rd Circuit

Nature of Suit

4110 Insurance

Date Filed

February 18, 2021

Case Title

The Eye Care Center of NJ PA v. Twin City Fire Insurance Co

Case Number

21-1315

Court

Appellate - 3rd Circuit

Nature of Suit

4110 Insurance

Date Filed

February 24, 2021

Case Title

In the Park Savoy Caterers LLC, et al v. Selective Insurance Group Inc, et al

Case Number

21-1414

Court

Appellate - 3rd Circuit

Nature of Suit

4110 Insurance

Date Filed

March 04, 2021

Recent Articles By Matthew