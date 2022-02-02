Wellpath Settles EEOC Religious Bias Suit Over Nurse's Outfit

By Abby Wargo (February 2, 2022, 4:32 PM EST) -- Wellpath LLC has agreed to settle a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission religious discrimination suit accusing the prison healthcare provider of violating federal law by refusing to let a nurse wear skirts instead of pants. On Tuesday, the EEOC announced the deal under which Nashville, Tennessee-based Wellpath will pay $75,000 to wrap up a Title VII suit the agency brought on behalf of former Wellpath nurse Malinda Babineaux, who asked to wear scrub skirts instead of pants because her religious belief required her to dress modestly. Babineaux, who is a practicing Apostolic Pentecostal Christian, was hired by Wellpath in 2019 to work in...

