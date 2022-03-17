DirecTV To Face Trial In Seventh-Day Adventist's Bias Suit

By Abby Wargo (March 17, 2022, 6:32 PM EDT) -- A former DirecTV wire technician's religious bias suit alleging the company refused to accommodate his need to take Saturdays off can head to trial, a federal judge ruled, saying a jury should decide whether the requested time off was too burdensome for DirecTV to allow. U.S. District Judge Madeline Hughes Haikala on Wednesday nixed a retaliation claim from Farrell Sutton but let his claim that DirecTV violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act by refusing to grant him unpaid leave as an accommodation for his faith. "Because DIRECTV has not established as a matter of law that providing the unpaid...

