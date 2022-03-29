Railroad Company Defeats Black Ex-Engineer's Bias Suit

By Abby Wargo (March 29, 2022, 1:58 PM EDT) -- A federal judge threw out a Black former locomotive engineer's suit accusing a Norfolk Southern subsidiary of firing him because of his race, siding with the company's argument that it let him go for a string of major safety violations. On Monday, U.S. Magistrate Judge John H England III granted summary judgment to Alabama Great Southern Railroad on Eric Thomas' discrimination and retaliation claims, pointing to the freight railroad's claim that it had fired Thomas for legitimate reasons and not racial bias. "Thomas has not presented 'a convincing mosaic of circumstantial evidence' that would allow a jury to infer intentional discrimination...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS