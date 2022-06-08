Wis. Ginseng Farm Settles EEOC's Sex Harassment Suit

By Abby Wargo (June 8, 2022, 6:28 PM EDT) -- A major ginseng producer in Wisconsin will pay nearly $181,000 to settle a sexual harassment, retaliation and national origin bias suit the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission brought against it on behalf of two female ex-employees, according to a consent decree signed Wednesday. U.S. District Judge James Peterson signed a three-year consent decree directing Baumann Farms LLP to pay almost $181,000 to settle claims that two female employees were harassed by a male supervisor and then fired for reporting the misconduct, a violation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act. The EEOC had also said Baumann had an English-only policy...

